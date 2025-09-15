Are YOU in our 22-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Doncaster Rovers?
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:45 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V DONCASTER ROVERS
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V DONCASTER ROVERS
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V DONCASTER ROVERS
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V DONCASTER ROVERS
. Photo: Bernard Platt