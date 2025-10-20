.placeholder image
Are you in our 22-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from the win over Port Vale?

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 17:02 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Port Vale.

Up the Tics!

1. Latics fan gallery v Port Vale

. Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Latics fan gallery v Port Vale

. Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Latics fan gallery v Port Vale

. Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Latics fan gallery v Port Vale

. Photo: Bernard Platt

