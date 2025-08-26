.placeholder image
.

Are YOU in our 23-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Stockport County?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Aug 2025, 00:01 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic beat Stockport County 1-0 to advance to round three of the Carabao Cup.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stockport CountyTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice