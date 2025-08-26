Are YOU in our 23-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Stockport County?
Published 27th Aug 2025, 00:01 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic beat Stockport County 1-0 to advance to round three of the Carabao Cup.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY
. Photo: Bernard Platt