Are you in our 24-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from the Cardiff City game?
Published 28th Sep 2025, 23:05 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic went down to a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.
1. Latics fan gallery v Cardiff City
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Latics fan gallery v Cardiff City
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Latics fan gallery v Cardiff City
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Latics fan gallery v Cardiff City
. Photo: Bernard Platt