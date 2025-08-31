.placeholder image
.

Are YOU in our 27-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Stockport County?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 against Stockport County 1-0 in League One action.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT COUNTY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Stockport CountyTICsLeague One
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice