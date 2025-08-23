Are YOU in our 28-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Rotherham United?
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 21:10 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 21:19 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the New York Stadium as Wigan Athletic drew 2-2 at Rotherham United in League One action.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V ROTHERHAM UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V ROTHERHAM UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V ROTHERHAM UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V ROTHERHAM UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt