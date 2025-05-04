..
.

Are you in our 32-strong gallery of the best Wigan Athletic fan pics from the trip to Northampton?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th May 2025, 20:31 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at Sixfields as Wigan Athletic’s fans enjoyed the final away game of the campaign at Northampton.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY FROM NORTHAMPTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY FROM NORTHAMPTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY FROM NORTHAMPTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY FROM NORTHAMPTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonSixfieldsTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice