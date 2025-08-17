Are YOU in our 34-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Peterborough United?
Published 17th Aug 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic beat Peterborough United 2-0 in League One action.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED
. Photo: Bernard Platt