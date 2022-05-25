Aspull Juniors receive apology over diabolical pitch liberty

The Wigan-based club issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday evening expressing their sadness and disappointment at the actions of Fylde.

"We are saddened to report that AFC Fylde have taken a decision to undertake their women's training sessions on the pitches at Aspull Juniors Football Club without prior warning, permission or communication," read the statement.

The pitches at Aspull Juniors FC

"When asked to vacate due to ongoing pitch works, the representatives of the Vanarama National League outfit refused to move or leave.

"Aspull Juniors Football Club are completely bewildered as to why a football team from over 30 miles away would choose to undertake their training at our home.

"It costs Aspull Juniors - a local grassroots team ran by volunteers - tens of thousands of pounds per year to maintain the pitches.

"As a committee, we couldn't be more disappointed in the actions and reactions of such a professional outfit.

"AFC Fylde Women, led by joint managers Kimberley Turner and Danielle Young, do not seem to have a care in the world for the children of this town.

"We will be attempting to communicate directly with the AFC Fylde chairman to resolve this issue, but find it absolutely astounding that a football club so high up in the English football pyramid would find it appropriate or necessary to create such a situation in the first place."

By Wednesday morning, an update had been posted on the club's official website, confirming an apology had indeed been received.

"The committee can confirm it has received communication from the chief executive at AFC Fylde sincerely apologising for the incident," read the update.

"We have been assured the team will not use our facilities again and the committee at Aspull Juniors is satisfied the matter has now been dealt with.

"We will not be sharing any further details on the matter.