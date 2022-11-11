Former Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam sat alongside Mal Meninga as the Kangaroos assistant, while Michael Maguire was in charge of the Kiwis, with Thomas Leuluai among his staff.

The game proved to be the standout match of the tournament so far, with both sides up for the battle.

New Zealand took the lead just after the 10-minute mark through Jahrome Hughes.

Australia are heading to the Rugby League World Cup final following a narrow victory over New Zealand

Joseph Manu did incredibly well in the build-up to collect a high kick in the air and provide the assist for his teammate.

The Kangaroos instantly responded, as they claimed a spectacular try to level the scores.

Valentine Holmes launched a superb kick forward, with Josh Addo-Carr sprinting to collect the ball, before grounding in the corner.

The Kiwis edged their way back in front through a Jordan Rapana penalty but didn’t lead for long.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Australia went over for their second try of the night.

As he attempted to cross the line, Jack Wighton did well to quickly move the ball to the right side before he was tackled, with Holmes waiting out wide to go over for a simple finish.

Just before the break, New Zealand re-took the lead to put themselves ahead 14-10 at half time.

Ronaldo Mulitalo found space to sprint down the left side, before passing to Dylan Brown on the inside.

Four minutes after the restart, the Kiwis thought they had extended their lead.

Peta Hiku went over on the right side but was denied by the video ref due to an offside in the build-up.

Australia slowly grew into the opening stages of the half and went back ahead in the 53rd minute.

The try came far too easily, with Cameron Murray just sprinting at the New Zealand line to force his way over.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Hiku was denied once again.

The centre got on the end of a kick through, but could only ground the ball as it landed in touch.