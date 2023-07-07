Football Baker's dozen of Wigan Athletic youngsters aiming to make their point to Shaun Maloney
We look at the 13 youngsters who have been part of Wigan Athletic’s warm-weather training camp to Hungary...aiming to make their point to Shaun Maloney ahead of the new campaign...
1. Joe Adams
Age: 19. Position: Midfield. Grew up in Guernsey, for England schoolboys before signing pro terms with Latics in February last year.
Age: 20. Position: Midfield. From the Republic of Ireland, played in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United in 2019-20, made his senior bow against Shrewsbury in November 2021.
Age 22. Position: Midfield. Wigan-born Wales junior international, captain of the Latics Development Squad, made his full league debut against Swansea in April.
Age 21. Position: Left-back. Scotland youth international, played his part in the 'Great Escape' of 2020-21, loaned out to hometown club Tranmere last term.
