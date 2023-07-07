News you can trust since 1853
Baker's dozen of Wigan Athletic youngsters aiming to make their point to Shaun Maloney

We look at the 13 youngsters who have been part of Wigan Athletic’s warm-weather training camp to Hungary...aiming to make their point to Shaun Maloney ahead of the new campaign...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

The future starts here!

Age: 19. Position: Midfield. Grew up in Guernsey, for England schoolboys before signing pro terms with Latics in February last year.

1. Joe Adams

Age: 19. Position: Midfield. Grew up in Guernsey, for England schoolboys before signing pro terms with Latics in February last year. Photo: BP

Age: 20. Position: Midfield. From the Republic of Ireland, played in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United in 2019-20, made his senior bow against Shrewsbury in November 2021.

2. Baba Adeeko

Age: 20. Position: Midfield. From the Republic of Ireland, played in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United in 2019-20, made his senior bow against Shrewsbury in November 2021. Photo: BP

Age 22. Position: Midfield. Wigan-born Wales junior international, captain of the Latics Development Squad, made his full league debut against Swansea in April.

3. Scott Smith

Age 22. Position: Midfield. Wigan-born Wales junior international, captain of the Latics Development Squad, made his full league debut against Swansea in April. Photo: BP

Age 21. Position: Left-back. Scotland youth international, played his part in the 'Great Escape' of 2020-21, loaned out to hometown club Tranmere last term.

4. Luke Robinson

Age 21. Position: Left-back. Scotland youth international, played his part in the 'Great Escape' of 2020-21, loaned out to hometown club Tranmere last term. Photo: BP

