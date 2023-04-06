News you can trust since 1853
Ben Amos sets Wigan Athletic challenging safety target

Ben Amos believes Wigan Athletic have to win at least four of their remaining seven fixtures to give themselves any chance of Championship survival.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

But heading into Good Friday's tough trip to second-placed Sheffield United, the Latics goalkeeper is adamant they have it in them to pull off another great escape.

Shaun Maloney discusses return of Callum McManaman to Wigan Athletic.
"We've probably got to win over half of our remaining games to give ourselves a sniff," he said.

Ben Amos kept a crucial clean sheet against QPR last weekend
Ben Amos kept a crucial clean sheet against QPR last weekend
"Draws are not really any good for us at this stage, we've got to approach every game looking to win it.

"But all you can do is get that siege mentality in the group - us against everyone - and see where that takes us.

"The adversity we've gone through as a squad only brings everyone closer together, those shared experiences...and that's going to be a big part of the run-in.

"It would be the Wigan way, wouldn't it...this club always seems to do things the hard way!

"But I think we're at that point now where we've felt all the pressure there is to feel, faced everyone there is to face.

"And so there is no pressure now, other than to give it everything we've got and see where it takes us."

Amos' clean sheet against QPR last weekend - including a stunning save in stoppage-time - underpinned a vital 1-0 victory.

And the ex-Manchester United junior knows keeping things tight at the back is a prerequisite of any chances of avoiding the drop.

"We've not scored two goals in a game too often this year, so that makes clean sheets even more important," he said.

"You know you're going to take at least a point, it's a good platform.

"The save at the end was important, but that's why you're there."

Few outside Wigan will fancy the visitors' chances of coming back from Bramall Lane with a positive result.

Amos, though, is quietly confident.

"Sometimes that does play into your favour, when you're not fancied to get a result," he added.

"Some of our best performances this season have been against teams at the top end of the table.

"We know we're going to be up against it for probably periods of the game.

"But at the same time, it's a bit of a free hit, and we've just got to do our best."

