Ben Goodburn provides update on Wigan Athletic CEO situation - and how it differs from other businesses

Ben Goodburn has confirmed he will continue to serve as interim CEO of Wigan Athletic - as well as chairman - until 'we have come out the other side'.

The 46-year-old has been balancing both roles since Mike Danson completed his takeover of Latics in June 2023.

Goodburn also holds senior roles in Danson's other businesses, as well as serving on the board of Wigan Warriors.

Despite revealing at a fans forum last November Latics were closing in on the appointment of a permanent CEO, Goodburn confirmed in May of this year he would be continuing in a temporary capacity.

And he provided an update during an exclusive chat with Wigan Today on a wide-ranging area of topics.

"For the moment, we're very happy with the way things are operating," said Goodburn. "As I've mentioned previously, I think the current matters with the club sort of lend themselves well to someone with my skill set at the moment.

"But once we have come out the other side and resolved all of those issues, clearly we will look for other skill sets to compliment mine."

When asked whether he was enjoying his roles at the football club, Goodburn replied: "Yes, I am.

"It's the people here that really make this club, we've got some excellent people - across both clubs - and that's the most refreshing thing.

"We have great expertise across both clubs, and we are aligning those teams all the time."

And is running a football club completely unlike any of the other businesses in the Danson portfolio?

"No, there are similarities with other businesses," Goodburn said. "You'll always have those key positions where you're looking to bring in, and that's the same across all businesses.

"It's always about succession planning...we have succession planning with the players...and we have succession planning for staff.

"So not only do we have plans for every player in the squad, in the event we were to lose anyone, it's the same with key staff as well.

"It's always about ensuring, with senior positions, you know there's a plan in place for if and when those people do move on."

Shaun Maloney was last week asked if the lack of a permanent CEO was affecting his position, amid concerns voiced by some supporters that he was juggling more responsibilities than a typical first-team manager.

"I understand the structure is what it is at the moment,” said the Scot. “In fairness, these sorts of decisions are way above me, that's between the owner and Ben.

"But I think Ben's doing a brilliant job...there's so much going on and things that have to be achieved off the pitch...and we have done a lot of work over the last 18 month towards that.

"Some of the losses we had in the Championship were just incredible...we managed to slash that last year, and we're making big inroads to do the same this year. And I know we don't have a permanent CEO, but actually what Ben is trying to do, it's not an easy job, to try to make a football club self-sustainable.

"I honestly don't think it is a necessity to have a full-time CEO right at this moment...although I am sure that will happen in the future."