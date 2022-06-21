Billinge announce management restructure

Dave Morris, Mark Filson and Darren Peers have joined the Storks from St Helens Town along with their highly successful Under-18’s team, who will now make their debut in open-age football.

Generally considered to be the most talented young squad of players in the area, they join Billinge after winning the Liverpool Under-18’s County Cup on the back of a fantastic season in the North West Youth Alliance.

Billinge FC in action

The management team will now be looking to strengthen the squad in preparation for the superbly-run Cheshire League, which is a fine standard of football.

Storks chairman Andy Vaughan said of the appointment: "We have been aware of Dave and his players for a while.

"And when we lost our management team at the end of last season we immediately approached him.

"Dave and Mark's record in youth football is second to none and they fit the management profile we were looking for with a local, young, talented, hungry and confident squad of players.

"We are also delighted that Darren is joining us after a season at St Helens Town.

"Having previously been at Billinge for three seasons, Darren knows the club well and the club knows, both, how good and passionate he is as a coach and the attributes he will bring to the club.