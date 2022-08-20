Birmingham City boss hails Wigan Athletic's 'winning mentality'
Birmingham City head coach John Eustace admitted his side struggled to break down a Wigan Athletic side who have retained their 'winning mentality'.
Despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men inside 10 minutes - after Joe Bennett was wrongly sent off - Birmingham barely laid a glove on Leam Richardson's side.
And the visitors went home with the spoils after Nathan Broadhead took a pass from fellow substitute Charlie Wyke with eight minutes to go before drilling past John Ruddy.
"I'm obviously very disappointed to lose the game," said Eustace.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'He’s the next £25m player that will help to balance the books...he could be the one to to unlock defences and give us that bit of creativity we sometimes lack...'
-
2
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Abbas Miski for his role in the 'professional performance' against Toulouse
-
3
European Championships: Keely Hodgkinson progresses to the 800m final
-
4
Wigan Athletic boss reflects on famous win at Birmingham
-
5
REPORT: Birmingham City 0 Wigan Athletic 1
"I thought we started really well, the first 20 minutes or so were excellent.
"But the sending-off did change the course of the game, it's something we need to learn from, we need to be better with the ball.
"They sat in a lot more, with the 5-3-1 or 5-2-2, and we really struggled to break them down.
"We got frustrated, they managed the game very well, but the quality from us just wasn't there.
"It's also about individuals doing their jobs, a couple switched off for their goal, and we got punished.
Eustace had said in the lead-up he was expecting Wigan to give his side their toughest game of season.
When asked whether his premonition had come true, Eustace added: "It's just the mentality of Wigan.
"They're used to winning, they've just come up as champions of League One, they've got that togetherness and they've got that grit.
"They've kept their squad largely from last year, and added to it with quality, and I knew it was going to be a difficult game."