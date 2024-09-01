Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic - Player ratings: Senior men lead the way with 8s

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 18:11 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost in stoppage-time at promotion favourites Birmingham City and delivers his report card.

No chance with either goal, distributed the ball well

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

No chance with either goal, distributed the ball well Photo: Bernard Platt

Made way for Sessegnon at half-time, will have benefited from the experience

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Made way for Sessegnon at half-time, will have benefited from the experience Photo: Bernard Platt

Rock solid at the back again, didn't deserve to be on the losing side

3. JASON KERR: 8

Rock solid at the back again, didn't deserve to be on the losing side Photo: Bernard Platt

Looks like he's been playing alongside Kerr for years

4. WILL AIMSON: 8

Looks like he's been playing alongside Kerr for years Photo: Bernard Platt

