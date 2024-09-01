Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic - Player ratings: Senior men lead the way with 8s
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 18:11 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost in stoppage-time at promotion favourites Birmingham City and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
No chance with either goal, distributed the ball well Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Made way for Sessegnon at half-time, will have benefited from the experience Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Rock solid at the back again, didn't deserve to be on the losing side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
Looks like he's been playing alongside Kerr for years Photo: Bernard Platt
