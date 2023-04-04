Blackpool & Wigan handed possible lifeline as Reading are hit with points deduction
Reading have been thrown right into the relegation mix after their six-point deduction was confirmed by the EFL.
The punishment, which applies with immediate effect, comes after the Royals failed to comply with an EFL business plan.
It’s the second time in 18 months the club has been hit with a points deduction.
As a result, Paul Ince’s side drop to 20th in the Championship table and now sit just one point above the relegation zone after their points tally dropped from 46 to 40.
Huddersfield Town have 39 points to their name, Blackpool 35 and Wigan Athletic – who have also been docked three points – on 34.
“The points deduction is an activation of a suspended six-point penalty, which was set out in the terms of an Agreed Decision between Reading and the EFL in November 2021,” the EFL said in a statement.
“The EFL has been notified and will apply the sanction with immediate effect.”
In addition, Reading will be required to agree a new budget with the independent club financial reporting unit for the 2023/23 season “aimed at ensuring future compliance with the regulations”.
Reading, who host Birmingham City on Good Friday, have been thrown into a relegation fight for the second season running owing to financial problems off the pitch.
Ince was initially brought in as interim boss last season and managed to keep them up, but the former Blackpool boss now has another huge fight on his hands.
“In the here and now, we find ourselves with another huge fight on our hands,” the Royals said.
“The part you played in the run-in last season should not be underestimated and we will need our fans’ support once more.
“We know you, our loyal supporters, will rise to the challenge again and give this group of players the impetus they need to scrap and battle until the final whistle at Huddersfield on Monday, May 8.
“So for the next seven games, get behind us. We need your support.
“These continue to be challenging times for our club, your team. Thank you, as always, for your dedication to Reading Football Club and your magnificent support so far this season.”