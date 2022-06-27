How the bookies rate the chances of Preston North End, Burnley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic for Championship survival

It is an exciting time for fans in the North West, with Preston North End, Burnley, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in the same division.

Burnley, alongside Norwich City and Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season whilst Wigan, Rotherham United and Sunderland were all promoted from League One.

There will be plenty of bragging rights available for those in the North West this season, but staying in the division will always be the first goal for them to achieve.

Here are the latest bookies odds on who will be unable to avoid the drop.

1. Rotherham United - 6/4 After being promoted as runners-up of League One last season, at the first time of asking, the Millers are tipped as favourites to go back down.

2. Reading - 13/8 Paul Ince may have signed his son Tom, but the pair are expected to be relegated this campaign with more troublesome times ahead for the Royals.

3. Birmingham City - 2/1 There were rumours Lee Bowyer could leave the Blues last season but he persists, though little is expected.

4. Bristol City - 3/1 It's expected to be another season of struggle for Nigel Pearson's side.