‘Blatant lies’: Stephen Humphrys hits out at online rumours with update on injured ankle

Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys has hit back at online rumours suggesting he does not want to be at the club.
By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old has missed the last two games for Latics due to injury, including the recent 2-2 draw at Charlton.

Humphrys has made 46 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign, scoring 11 goals with his side on 53 points with three games remaining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He recently responded to comments questioning his future at Wigan Athletic, also providing an update on his injury.

Stephen Humphrys has hit out at online rumoursStephen Humphrys has hit out at online rumours
Stephen Humphrys has hit out at online rumours

“Blatant lies,” the ex-Rochdale man replied on ‘X’.

“Had a scan yesterday which shows a grade 1 tear in an ankle ligament.

“Hopefully be back for the last few games. Nice try though.”

While a point is still mathematically required to ensure their League One spot next season, Humphrys also shared: “After a total rebuild in the summer, -8 points to begin with and such a young squad, to stay in the division is a big achievement for everyone involved.”

Related topics:League OneCharlton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.