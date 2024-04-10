‘Blatant lies’: Stephen Humphrys hits out at online rumours with update on injured ankle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old has missed the last two games for Latics due to injury, including the recent 2-2 draw at Charlton.

Humphrys has made 46 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign, scoring 11 goals with his side on 53 points with three games remaining.

He recently responded to comments questioning his future at Wigan Athletic, also providing an update on his injury.

Stephen Humphrys has hit out at online rumours

“Blatant lies,” the ex-Rochdale man replied on ‘X’.

“Had a scan yesterday which shows a grade 1 tear in an ankle ligament.

“Hopefully be back for the last few games. Nice try though.”