Body found in search for missing football agent
A body has been found in the search for missing football agent Dominic Yarwood.
And Greater Manchester Police have informed his family, 'as we believe it to be him'.
The 32-year-old, whose list of clients at Elite Management include former Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore, went missing in Worsley on Wednesday night.
"A body's sadly been found in #Worsley in the search for Dominic Yarwood," said a statement posted on the GMP Salford Twitter page.
"Formal identification hasn't taken place but we've informed Dominic's family as we believe it to be him.
"There's no suspicious circumstance and we're supporting his family at this awful time."
Yarwood posted a blank black screen to his Instagram story on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, celebrities and several footballers, including Moore - now at Cardiff City - and England defender Kyle Walker shared the appeal for help to find him on Instagram.
Walker wrote: “If anyone knows or has seen Dom Yarwood in Manchester, contact 999 urgently.”
