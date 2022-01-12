Bolton manager casts doubts on Wigan Athletic chairman's proposals

Ian Evatt (far left) during Latics' victory at Bolton in October

The Latics chairman took to social media at the weekend to ask the governing body to push back the scheduled April 30 cut-off to 'preserve the 'integrity of all their competitions'.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt, though, feels the suggestion is a non-starter - especially given the World Cup is looming at the end of the year.

“I’ve spoken at length about player welfare," he told the Manchester Evening News. "We have to take that into account.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But part of that player welfare is players, managers and staff having a break and a holiday and I think we haven’t had one, and I certainly haven’t had one for three years.

"I think with the World Cup next season and when the leagues are due to start next season, I think we’re running out of time fast.

"So I don’t really know how we’d fit any of that in, as well as give the players a break from football, which we all need at times.”