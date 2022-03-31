Bolton Wanderers boss wants to 'set the record straight' against Wigan Athletic

Latics host the Trotters on Saturday (12.30pm kick-ff), knowing three points will take them top of League One - still with a game in hand over long-time leaders Rotherham.

The Bolton boss, however, wants his side to show what they're made of - and erase the memory of one of his lowest moments as a manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt watches on with the Latics bench during Bolton's 4-0 defeat in October

"We feel like we were embarrassed against Wigan earlier in the season,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That wasn't us. Obviously we had a lot of injuries on the day, and we were punished accordingly.

"We want to set the record straight, we're better than that.

"We've evolved as a team since then and we're really excited for the game."

When asked where the 4-0 defeat ranked in his career, Evatt replied: “In terms of the dug-out, really low.

"Everybody wants to beat their local rivals, especially on their home patch, and we let ourselves down.

"We don’t want to make too many excuses, but we had catastrophic injuries that day.”

Evatt, who played under Leam Richardson and Paul Cook at Chesterfield, says Bolton won't be going to the DW to make up the numbers.

"Wigan are doing well," he added. "Their recruitment was strong, and they've got a team of experienced players that are used to winning games.

"They have good character and have a way of playing which is effective.

"Yeah they've done great, but we're not going there to congratulate them.

"We're going there to try to win a football match, that's what we'll be trying to do on Saturday.

"In that environment, which is intense and intimidating, we're going to have to show some character and courage and personality to control the ball and play in tight areas against pressure, because they're well organised.

"If we can do that, we know we can cause them problems."

Bolton go into the game 11 points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, with seven matches to play.

When asked how much margin for error there was to make the top six, Evatt replied: “None, absolutely none.