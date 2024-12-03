Bolton Wanderers increase ex-Wigan Athletic contingent on backroom staff

Brett Ormerod celebrates scoring for Latics at Leicester in April, 2005 with Jimmy Bullard and Lee McCulloch

Former Wigan Athletic forward Brett Ormerod has joined the growing ex-Tics contingent on the backroom staff at neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

The 48-year-old has become the new assistant kitman at the Trotters.

He joins Peter Atherton (assistant manager), Stephen Crainey (joint assistant-manager) and Matt Gilks (goalkeeping coach) at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The vacancy arose after long-serving kitman Ted Moulden signalled his intention to take up a position in the Premier League.

Craig Rowson will become Wanderers' new head kitman, with Ormerod as his assistant.

“Finding someone who knows the role and duties needed is quite challenging and it has to be someone you trust impeccably around the players and the staff,” Wanderers boss Ian Evatt told the Bolton News. “They need to know what the game looks like, the pressures of the game, and for me, Brett ticks all of those boxes. He is an ex-Premier League footballer, played in an FA Cup final, so if he applied for the job then we have to take it seriously.

“He will be a huge positive for the players. I know him as a character, he is bubbly and positive, the lads will respond to that in the current climate. And also he is a centre-forward who has scored goals at the top level, so if ours want to pick his brains aside from ‘can you clean my boots please?’ then why wouldn’t we take that opportunity.

“I know him, can trust him, I know what he is going to be like with the players. It is a big job and I am delighted he has taken it. Craig will lead it and Brett will assist him, building on the great job Ted did.”

Ormerod made almost 500 career games for Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Southampton, Leeds United, Preston North End, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Wrexham.

He made only six appearances for Latics while on loan from Southampton towards the end of the 2004-05 campaign.

But the brace he scored in the 2-0 victory at Leicester City in April proved to be of huge significance in helping Latics achieve promotion to the Premiership.

Ormerod has coached in non-league with AFC Fylde and Bamber Bridge.