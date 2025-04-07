Ryan Lowe gets his message across at Leyton Orient

Ryan Lowe has adopted a hands on - or rather 'boots on' - approach to trying to fix Wigan Athletic's goalscoring problem.

Latics continue to boast one of the best defensive records in League One, with their 38 goals conceded the fewest outside of the top four.

However, their 34 goals scored in the worst in the division, and it's something that's affected the side all season.

Lowe has seen his side score only twice in his four matches in charge, and at Leyton Orient on Saturday their xG - expected goals - was a mere 0.02.

"You all know what it is," said Lowe after the game. "It's pointless asking me...that's why I'm here...I'm trying to help.

"Last week against Barnsley, we had an amazing xG, and we should have scored two or three goals.

"Against Bolton, again we should have scored a couple of goals. But today, it was non-existent...we only had one shot.

"Once we get a goal, I believe these lads will go on to shine. But when they haven't scored for a while, and they haven't created many chances, then the lads will get a little bit down.

"I've got to keep them up, and keep them believing, that's my job to do that. But it's no secret we haven't scored enough goals.

"Next season we'll score enough goals, I'm sure of that. But this season, at the moment, we've got what we've got.

"Those lads are giving us everything, and if they continue to do that, then we'll get the points tally we need."

Lowe - a renowned striker during his playing days - even revealed he'd been out there on the training ground with his attacking players in an attempt to help the situation.

"Yes, I'm out with them," he said. "I can show them the extra little touches, stuff that's worked with strikers I've worked with before, and stuff that might work again.

"I know what I'd do in every situation, and it's just a case of passing that on to see if it helps the players here, to give them that little bit of input.

"It's coaching them, and showing them, which I'm still able to do, and hopefully they'll take that to fruition.

"When you've got strikers in the building, and wingers, and midfielders, and wing-backs...you've got to make sure they're repeatedly hitting the back of the net in every session.

"That's certainly what we've been doing, because that's how you win games, by getting into those good habits.

"I love working with them in the boxes, I still manage a couple of nutmegs, which means they have to buy the gaffer a coffee."

Lowe also acknowledged his gratitude to the fans, after more than 500 made the trip down to Leyton Orient.

"They were fantastic again,” he added. "They know it's not pretty at the moment, but the fact of the matter is we just need to get as many points as we can on the board and then take it from there.”