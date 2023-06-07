Supporters turned out in their hundreds of thousands week after week to back their beloved teams during the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Irrespective of whether clubs have been pushing for promotion, fighting for survival or sat comfortably in mid-table with nothing but pride to play for, their staunch fanbases have continued to turn out in their numbers.

Nobody was better backed than Sunderland numerically as the Black Cats’ average attendance (home fans only) at the Stadium of Light stood at 37,703, which dwarfed anything their second tier rivals had to offer.

Sheffield United were next best as an average of 27,012 Blades supporters showed up at Bramall Lane across 23 home fixtures to roar their side to promotion to the Premier League.

It was tight for the final podium place, but Norwich City just pipped play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough, with 25,045 Canaries cramming into Carrow Road on average, in comparison to the 25,031 home fans making their voices heard at the Riverside.

However, those numbers only tell half a story so we’ve considered other factors and denominators that can help us better understand which clubs have truly been getting the best backing in the Championship.

The research factors in average attendances (home fans only) and the population of the local authority (2021 census) to calculate the percentage of the population attending fixtures for respective clubs throughout the division.

Check out the results in our gallery.

2 . Burnley (19.7%) Average attendance (home fans only): 18,613. Local authority population (2021 census): 94,700. Percentage of population attending: 19.7%. Number of clubs in local authority: 1. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Middlesbrough (17.4%) Average attendance (home fans only): 25,031. Local authority population (2021 census): 143,900. Percentage of population attending: 17.4%. Number of clubs in local authority: 1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Norwich City (17.4%) Average attendance (home fans only): 25,045. Local authority population (2021 census): 144,000. Percentage of population attending: 17.4%. Number of clubs in local authority: 1. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales