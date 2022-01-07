Callum Lang 'can achieve his ambitions with Wigan Athletic'

Callum Lang

Twelve months on, Max Power believes Lang is destined for a much higher level – hopefully with Latics!

“I hate to say it, but I just hope we can keep hold of him, the way he’s going at the moment,” Power said of the 23-year-old, who has seven goals in his last 10 games.

“He’s on such an upward trajectory and, if we can have a successful season and get promoted, hopefully he’ll stay for as long as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The thing about goalscorers in football, everyone else wants them.

“The good thing is, I know how much Langy wants to be here, he’s a real fans’ favourite, it’s close to his home, and it ticks a lot of boxes.”

Lang was recently linked with Championship promotion-chasers West Brom, who reportedly see him as one to monitor for the future.

But Latics remain in a very strong position, with the player having recently signed a long-term extension to his contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

Lang is also a hero in the stands at the DW and, given Latics’ strong position in the League One table – with the intention of bolstering the squad this month – he will be hoping he can achieve his goals with the club that gave him a start in the game.

“He was only a kid the last time I was here, but I think you can see how much he’s developed,” added Power.

“And I think, once again, that reflects so well on the Academy here, the conveyor belt of talent is fantastic.

“So it’s credit to the Academy coaches and staff, but also credit to the gaffer for giving these lads the chance.”