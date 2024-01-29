Callum Lang issues emotional farewell after completing move from Wigan Athletic to Portsmouth

Callum Lang celebrates as Latics win promotion at Shrewsbury two seasons ago

The 25-year-old Academy product – Latics’ vice-captain – last week asked to leave the club after more than a decade at the DW Stadium.

An ‘undisclosed’ fee was agreed with Pompey over the weekend, and Lang completed the formalities of his medical and personal terms before signing a two-and-a-half-year contract – with an option for an extra year – at Fratton Park.

However, he was keen to reach out to the Latics fans to thank them for their part in his development in the north west.

“With a heavy heart today, I say goodbye to this amazing football club. It was an honour to wear the shirt, and all I can say is that I left everything out on the pitch whenever I got the opportunity,” he said.

"For over 10 years, this club has been my home and I have loved every minute of it.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved at Wigan Athletic, including the players, the staff and the fans.

"This is a special place that will always stay in my heart.

"It is an exciting time to be a fan of this club with a young side that has so much talent and good people around it.

"It is great to see the club in a much more stable place with the new owners after a whirlwind few years.

"There have been so many amazing memories - from helping the club stay in the league during the administration season, to getting promoted the season after on that final day at Shrewsbury!

"I also can't forget some good old 4-0 away days down the road too…

"I can't put into words how much support I've had over the years.

"It has meant so much to me and my family.

"Hearing my name sung from the stands is a feeling like no other.

"After signing as a 14-year-old kid in the Academy, I never dreamt of walking out as captain of this club on the first day of the season.

"This was one of the proudest moments of my career.

"Wigan Athletic - thank you for looking after me.

"Once a Tic, always a Tic."

Lang had loan spells at Morecambe, Oldham, Shrewsbury and Scottish top-flight outfit Motherwell before breaking into the Latics side.

After helping Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes in 2020-21 – during administration – he scored 18 times the following season as Latics won the League One title.

He scored a total of 31 goals in 143 appearances for Latics.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “Callum is a versatile player who’s comfortable in any position across the front line.

“He’s also a proven scorer at this level and has a promotion under his belt with Wigan, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“Callum adds goals, creativity and experience to our squad and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”