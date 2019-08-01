Callum Lang 'rewarded' with a new Wigan Athletic contract

Young forward Callum Lang has signed a new contract to stay at Latics.



On a day when Latics secured the services of Jamal Lowe and Dujon Sterling for the new season - which kicks-off in two days - the 20-year-old Lang has committed his future to the club by agreeing a three-year deal.

The academy-graduate has impressed in loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Morecambe in Sky Bet League Two

Able to play as a striker or across the forward line, Lang has been involved in pre-season for Latics and will now look to continue his progression throughout a contract which will see him remain at the DW Stadium until at least the summer of 2022.

The Liverpool-born youngster, who has appeared three times for Latics’ first team in Cup competitions, said: "It's a very happy moment for myself and my family. I've had a few years out on loan and they've been tough, but I've worked hard and I've been rewarded with a contract which I'm very thankful for.

"I came to the club as a 13-year-old and I can't name you one coach at the Academy individually because that wouldn't be fair, they've all been great for me.

"It's been the perfect club for me. I've been here for a long time and I've enjoyed every year, so I have to thank the Academy staff because they've improved me so much as a player. Hopefully now I can repay them on the pitch.

"When I signed as a 13-year-old I always imagined playing in the first team. I'd always say to myself that I'd get into the first team one day as a way of motivation. I've had to go out on loan to do that, but it's made me 10 times a better player."