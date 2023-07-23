Callum Lang states the Wigan Athletic squad are buying into Shaun Maloney's style of play

Shaun Maloney’s side welcomed Everton to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming League One campaign.

Despite being on the end of a 1-0 defeat, Lang states there’s a lot of excitement in the Latics squad about the way they are trying to play.

“We’ve taken confidence from the start of pre-season so far,” he said.

Callum Lang

“It’s really positive, we’ve been doing a lot of work on the ball- more than what I’ve done at any club since I started.

“The lads are buying into it and enjoying it, and you could see that at times.

“It’s something we are working on to keep improving.

“It’s always exciting at the start of a new season.

“Since the gaffer came in things have looked positive and we want to continue that.

“The aim is to be as strong as possible. We can’t put any pressure on ourselves.

“Starting the season with a points deduction makes it harder but we’ve just got to start positively.

“We’ve got to be brave on the ball playing out from the back. We need to show for the ball a lot and give the back men more options.

“I think it’ll work and it’s a style we’re excited to play.”

Lang says he’s keen to be more of a leader in the Latics squad this season.

“Personally, I’ve won this league very recently and had a strong season but it’s different going into this one,” he added.

“We’ve got a young squad and I need to take myself to a new level in being more of a leader now.

“It’s something I’m excited to do. I’m getting older in my career and I want to start doing that.

“I was disappointed with last year, so I want to push for more.”

As well as being a good test ahead of the new season, Saturday’s game against the Toffees was an extra-special occasion for boyhood Everton fan Lang.

“It was nice to play against them for me and my family,” he stated.

“I enjoyed it and hopefully there might be some opportunities to do it again in the cup.