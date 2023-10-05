Callum Lang taking 'ownership' of Wigan Athletic's dip - but insists 'we'll be back'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics travel to Stevenage this weekend having lost five or their last six league games, which has seen them slip to second-bottom in League One.

Having started the campaign so well, it's been a difficult few weeks - but Lang is adamant the bad times won't last.

Callum Lang says Latics will be back on their feet before long

"When you've got such a young side, you will have tough times during a season," he said.

"Sometimes when you're going through a tough period, people are maybe too quick to forget how good a start we had.

"Obviously we're going through a spell where results aren't going our way, but we'll put that right as soon as possible.

"It's a tough patch but we'll be back on track, playing as well as we were, hopefully starting on Saturday.

Having helped Latics win the League One title two years ago, Lang is keeping the ups and downs of this season in perspective.

"With the start we had, and the talent we have in the squad, I think there's always going to be that expectation," added Lang, who is one of Shaun Maloney’s five-man ‘leadership team’.

"The way we started wasn't a fluke, or by accident, because we know we're a good team.

"But every good team has spells where things don't go their way, and we're having one now.

"When we won this league two years ago, we had a period just like this towards the end of the season, when we were struggling to get results.

"So although we're not happy with the way things are going, we're confident as a squad we can change that.

"The manager's been no different in his outlook, it's remained positive.

"We're focusing on the things we're doing well as well as the things we know we can improve on.

"We need to make sure we don't focus on the negatives too much, because I think we've been unlucky in recent weeks.

"At Burton, we were unlucky, and it's a tough place to go.,

"Two years ago, Burton was just as tough a place to go, we didn't win that night either.

"This time, the squad is much younger, and I also don't think we've been helped by certain decisions on the day.