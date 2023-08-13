News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Callum McManaman and Shaun Maloney on their carbon copy Wigan Athletic winning goals!

Callum McManaman's winning goal against Northampton Town on Saturday was a carbon copy of the goal his manager Shaun Maloney scored to beat Manchester United back in 2012.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Aug 2023, 20:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 20:47 BST

Same side of the ground, same angle, same shot...almost the same blade of grass.

Read More
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans enjoy their return to the DW against Northampton!

But who's goal was better?

Callum McManaman's wondergoal against Northampton was a carbon copy of his manager Shaun Maloney's winner against Manchester United back in 2012Callum McManaman's wondergoal against Northampton was a carbon copy of his manager Shaun Maloney's winner against Manchester United back in 2012
Callum McManaman's wondergoal against Northampton was a carbon copy of his manager Shaun Maloney's winner against Manchester United back in 2012
Most Popular

"Ha I hadn't thought of that before," laughed McManaman. "But mine was definitely better!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His manager was also asked about the remarkable similarities in the two goals.

However, he declined to take any credit for McManaman's moment of magic.

"I'd love to say, yes, that's been coached into him on the training ground!" Maloney smiled.

"But no, Callum is just one of those players who can do certain things...you can't coach that.

"That's just a talent that he has, and has always had.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're just really fortunate that he's back at the level where he can produce moments like that.

"You could see how emotional Callum was, and rightly so.

"He's so popular with his team-mates, and you can see why.

"He'd been out of the game for nine months, and I don't know whether he thought he'd ever get to have a moment like that again."

McManaman is enjoying a career kickstart even he did not think was possible even a few months ago.

And he credited Maloney for helping him to get back on the field when all looked lost.

"The gaffer's been brilliant with me, but he's been brilliant with everyone," added McManaman, who was a team-mate of Maloney a decade ago.

"I just want to kick on now and enjoy the way things are going."

Related topics:Northampton TownManchester United