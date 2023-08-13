Callum McManaman and Shaun Maloney on their carbon copy Wigan Athletic winning goals!

Same side of the ground, same angle, same shot...almost the same blade of grass.

But who's goal was better?

Callum McManaman's wondergoal against Northampton was a carbon copy of his manager Shaun Maloney's winner against Manchester United back in 2012

"Ha I hadn't thought of that before," laughed McManaman. "But mine was definitely better!"

His manager was also asked about the remarkable similarities in the two goals.

However, he declined to take any credit for McManaman's moment of magic.

"I'd love to say, yes, that's been coached into him on the training ground!" Maloney smiled.

"But no, Callum is just one of those players who can do certain things...you can't coach that.

"That's just a talent that he has, and has always had.

"We're just really fortunate that he's back at the level where he can produce moments like that.

"You could see how emotional Callum was, and rightly so.

"He's so popular with his team-mates, and you can see why.

"He'd been out of the game for nine months, and I don't know whether he thought he'd ever get to have a moment like that again."

McManaman is enjoying a career kickstart even he did not think was possible even a few months ago.

And he credited Maloney for helping him to get back on the field when all looked lost.

"The gaffer's been brilliant with me, but he's been brilliant with everyone," added McManaman, who was a team-mate of Maloney a decade ago.