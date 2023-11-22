Callum McManaman cites Wigan Athletic's X Factor in climbing the table

Callum McManaman believes Wigan Athletic's greatest asset as they bid to climb the League One table is the club's never-say-die DNA.

Latics have been doing it tough all season, having been hampered by an eight-point deduction for financial issues relating to the previous ownership.

A flying start to the campaign quickly wiped that out, although there was a dip in fortunes in the second block of fixtures.

Callum McManaman is enjoying his third spell with Latics

However, an impressive sequence of results between the second and third international breaks means Latics resume this weekend in touching distance of the top half.

And McManaman says the collective desire to battle the odds will underpin any attempt to gatecrash the play-off picture in the second half of the campaign.

"Ever since I've been here, this club has always had that," said the 32-year-old, now in his third spell at the DW.

"Whenever the chips are down, and people from outside start to doubt us, we always turn up.

"I look back to the relegation battles in the Premier League, under Roberto Martinez, I think the club almost used to enjoy that.

"And I feel like we had that same vibe over the summer, when it looked like everyone was against us, and we had the points deduction.

"We had to stick together, keep going, and that's what we've done.”

Latics travel to Leyton Orient this weekend in 18th spot, but having won enough points on the field to be a point behind the top six.

"Listen, we don't know what might happen this season, minus eight points is a lot to try to make up,” added McManaman.

"The run we went on last month probably killed us a little bit, gave us a bit of a wake-up call.

"But it is a young group and it's going to happen.

"If we can stick together, I really feel something special could be happening here.

"These young lads are good players, and they're only just starting their careers.

"There have been a lot of Academy lads on the field, this is a tough league and they're winning games.

"We're starting to gel more, we're starting to change formations in games more, and we're all learning about each other.