Callum McManaman: Hungry Wigan Athletic have 'nothing to lose' against Manchester United

Callum McManaman insists Wigan Athletic have everything to gain and nothing to lose when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Callum McManaman celebrates at Wembley on Latics' greatest ever day

A sell-out crowd and the ITV cameras will be on hand at the DW Stadium to see Latics host Erik ten Hag's United – who have won 18 of the 19 meetings between the two sides - with the vast majority of spectators hoping for a giant killing.

Latics are aiming to write another page of club folklore, to go alongside three previous huge shock wins against United's neighbours City in the last 11 seasons.

And McManaman - the man of the match in the 2013 FA Cup victory - says cup fever has well and truly infiltrated the Latics camp.

"We’re looking forward to Monday," he said. “All the lads are buzzing. The atmosphere around the place is really good.

“I don’t think we could’ve got a better draw to be honest. We’ve got nothing to lose.

"We just need to go out there, express ourselves and be confident."

McManaman is now in his third spell with Latics, having earned a new deal last summer after training with the group for the best part of six months.

And he knows he'll never have to buy a drink in the town again after the events of May 11, 2013.

"It was unbelievable, a great day, I loved it," he added. "It's obviously a long time ago, but it feels even longer than 10 years with what's happened since...probably more like 20 years!

"But it was a day where everything just went right for us. We scored at the perfect time, and none of us will ever forget that day.

“Obviously at 22 winning the FA Cup it was hard to match and keep that up. Afterwards I found it hard to get used to that.

“I still think I’ve had a good career. Could it have been better? Yeah, of course. Probably other players would say that about their own careers too.

“But no-one can take that day away from the lads and myself, and I'm happy to be back here at such a great club."

