Cambridge boss: Wigan Athletic will 'probably get promoted'

Jack Whatmough in action against Cambridge

Latics had been staring down the barrels heading into the last 10 minutes, with Cambridge two goals to the good.

But Will Keane and Callum Lang scored in the space of three minutes to ensure honours ended even - and leave Bonner hugely frustrated.

"The boys are working their socks off, and we're competing against top, top teams," he said.

"You see their squad tonight, even with a few out it's still an incredible squad.

"Certainly in that attacking part of the pitch, you've got some really talented players.

"You've got to take games when you've got them, and that was one that we had.

"But it's a sign of how far we've come when we're gutted to only take a point against Wigan."

The U's would probably have taken a point before the game but, after Joe Ironside and Adam May had given them a comfortable lead, Bonner reckoned it was two points dropped.

“We’re kicking ourselves, we should have won the game. It was ours," he said.

“We had complete control of it, and from our side, we’re really frustrated with the two goals we’ve conceded, because they’re preventable moments.

“We were excellent tonight. We had to work incredibly hard against another top side. We put ourselves in a brilliant position in the end, and we’re kicking ourselves.

“We’re so close to being a really good team, but we have to turn those games into taking the maximum from them, because that was a game we should win.

“We had really good control, and we’re disappointed that we’ve drawn a game against a top team that will probably get promoted, or be right up there at the end.

"It just shows the progress that we’re making.

“I’m gutted for the boys, because of how hard they’re working, and how hard they’ve worked to get themselves in the position that they’ve got firstly.

"But also we have to kick ourselves, because it was our game.”