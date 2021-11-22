Cambridge United boss wary of 'aggressive and direct' Wigan Athletic

Mark Bonner

Bonner has been gushing in his praise of Leam Richardson's side, who are two points behind League One leaders Plymouth with two games in hand.

“I would say they’ve got the ability to be aggressive and direct, and play forward passes into strikers like Charlie Wyke and (Stephen) Humphrys, that can physically dominate, and are a real threat in the box off crosses," he said.

“Then they’ve got players like James McClean and Callum Lang that have got real good crossing quality, full-backs that want to attack and their possession stats are very high.

“They want to build and play through the team, and get into crossing positions, and work ways to find Will Keane as a number ten.

"They’ve got lots of options in attacking areas, and I think a real variety in how to play.

“I think they’ve built a good squad this summer. There is very good experience in the team, there is power and strength in the team, and I think they’re a team that can win in lots of different ways."

Bonner also admitted Leam Richardson's side have created a blueprint he would like his Cambridge side to follow.

"There is a variety to how they play, which I quite like," he told Cambridgeshire Live. “That’s what we would probably try and see ourselves as being somewhere in the future.

"Not one version of something, but able to do lots of things and able to do that well. That’s a nice aspiration for us.”