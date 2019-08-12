Category Two boost for Wigan Athletic academy!

Wigan Athletic’s academy will feature in the Category Two fixture programme this season.

Academy facilities have been enhanced to ensure the club will fulfill the requirements of a Category Two academy under the EPPP (Elite Player Performance Plan), implemented by the Premier League.

Latics’ under-18 and under-23 sides all kick off their campaigns this week, with the under-23s at Colchester United and the under-18s at Millwall.

As a result of entering the under-23s fixture programme, Latics will host five matches at the DW Stadium over the course of the season.

Full details of these fixtures will be announced in due course.

Wigan Athletic chief executive Jonathan Jackson is delighted that the club have been afforded the opportunity to play at Category Two level.

“This is a great opportunity for our young players and coaches to challenge themselves at a higher level after dominating Category Three last season,” he said.

“It has been our ambition for several years to operate a Category Two academy, something we have aspired to without the required facilities being available to us.

“The opportunity to progress this ambition has been developed in recent months and we are delighted to be competing at a higher level this season.”