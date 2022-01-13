Championship goal for Wigan Athletic new-boy

Josh Magennis in action for Northern Ireland against Italy

The Northern Ireland frontman, who's signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, has swapped a relegation battle in the second tier for a League One promotion push.

And after scoring 18 league goals last season to shoot the Tigers to the title, he's hoping for same again in his new surroundings.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," he said. "When my representative told me this was a possibility, it was something I was very interested in.

"The club were obviously very keen to make it happen, so here we are!

"The challenge now is to get back into the Championship with Wigan.

"Last season was fantastic for me, for what the team achieved but what I was able to contribute personally as well.

"Hopefully I can bring some of that here, and add to the quality I know is already at the club.

"I'll bring a lot of hard work, put myself about as much as I can, and do everything to help the team get a result."

Magennis has rather 'mixed' memories of his new surroundings.

"On one of my previous trips here, we managed to get beat 8-0 with Hull," he grimaced.

"The year after we managed to win 5-0, so it's been a real roller-coaster of emotions here.

"I'm just glad I'm a Wigan player now and I can't wait to get going.

Magennis is available for Saturday's trip to the division's bottom side Doncaster.