Championship rumours: Wigan Athletic loan star Reece James tipped to leave Chelsea | June 3

Wigan Athletic’s star loanee Reece James has been tipped to leave Chelsea this summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool the frontrunners to land the £15 million-rated defender. (Metro)

Arsenal are looking to swoop for former Leeds United target Nahitan Nandez. The Boca Juniors midfielder was tipped for a summer move to Elland Road, but the Whites’ failed promotion attempt scuppered the deal. (Daily Star)

Leeds United are set to land 10 per cent of Danny Rose’s sell-on fee, should the former Whites defender chose to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. (Leeds Live)

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has claimed Sheffield Wednesday’s £7m valuation of Jordan Rhodes is ‘outrageous’, and suggested that a summer move for the Scotland international is unlikely. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City are pursuing a move for Chelsea’s Jay Dasilva, but face stiff competition from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers. (Bristol Post)

Swansea City’s Daniel James is set to complete his highly anticipated move to Manchester United in the middle of June, which could be worth as much as £20 million. (Manchester Evening News)

Brentford are the latest side to take an interest in Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank, who could seek a move away from the club following their relegation to League One. (The 72)

Nottingham Forest are poised to land Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte, with Martin O’Neil hoping to sign the Oxford United forward for £2 million. (Belfast Telegraph)

Birmingham City ace Jota could be set to cross the city divide and join Aston Villa, with manager Dean Smith confident he can lure the midfielder he once coached at Brentford to his recently promoted side. (Birmingham Live)

West Bromwich Albion are looking to beat Aston Villa to the signing of Rangers defender James Tavernier, who surprised fans and pundits alike with his exceptional 14 goal tally last season. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough are said to be closely monitoring Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who excelled in the Championship last season, bagging nine goals and twelve assists. (Daily Star)

Reading forward Mark McNulty has been linked with a move to League One side Coventry City, who he scored for 23 league goals for back in the 2017/18 season. (Scottish Sun)