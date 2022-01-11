Championship star booked in for Wigan Athletic medical

Josh Magennis, playing against Latics for Hull last year

Boss Leam Richardson is desperate to bring in reinforcements across the board during this month.

With Charlie Wyke still recuperating following his well-documented health scare, centre-forward was always a position of priority.

And Latics have agreed a fee with Tigers for 31-year-old Magennis, who was out of contract at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Personal terms are also understood to have been sorted on a two-and-a-half year contract, with just the formalities of a medical on Wednesday to be completed.

Magennis may not be the only striking addition this month, with Richardson also hoping to land another proven goalscorer.

Wigan Today understands it is NOT Millwall striker Matt Smith, whose name has been linked with Latics elsewhere.

But they are keen to bolster the attacking ranks, in a similar fashion to four years ago, when they brought in James Vaughan and Devante Cole to see them to promotion under Paul Cook.

Also a priority is central midfield, with Jordan Cousins having been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a thigh injury.

In addition, Richardson is hoping to conclude a permanent deal for on-loan Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt who, as things stand, will return to his parent club this weekend.

Reports on Tuesday linked left-back Tom Pearce with Portsmouth and winger Jordan Jones with five Championship clubs.

Should Richardson sanction either or both departures, that would exacerbate his need for incomings, with his squad already having been stretched for much of the season.

"We're working very hard, as every other club is, to bring in players," said Richardson at the weekend.

"We are certainly looking to add to our squad, that's no secret.

"We know we're going to be without some of our big players for the rest of the season.

"If we want to maintain what we've done in the first half of the season, it's imperative we bring in some more players of at least the same quality if not better."