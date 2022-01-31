Championship star on Wigan Athletic radar

The 27-year-old, who came through the ranks at Brighton, has played almost 200 games for the Hatters during his six years at Kenilworth Road.

He's helped them win promotion from League Two and League One, before consolidating their status in the Championship.

Rea has made 13 appearances for Luton this term, that last of which came against Bristol City last Tuesday.

Glen Rea

He can play in both midfield and the centre of defence - a two-in-one signing that appeals to Latics boss Leam Richardson, with a fixture pile-up ahead.

In terms of outgoings, forward Jordan Jones - who joined from Rangers last summer - looks to be on his way back to Scotland before the deadline.