Charlie Hughes opens up on massive debt to Wigan Athletic after earning maiden England call
The Academy product - who turned 20 last month, and only made his full league debut on Boxing Day last year at Middlesbrough - has been rewarded for his consistent performances at the heart of the Latics defence.
And he admits the call-up 'will definitely take a while to sink in'.
He said: “I am incredibly honoured to have received my first England call-up.
"It’s hard to put the feeling into words, and it will definitely take a while to sink in.
“It’s an unbelievably proud moment for myself, my family, and everyone who has helped me throughout my journey so far.
“Every player dreams of playing for their country and competing at the highest level and I am really excited for the opportunity.
"I thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for making this possible, and always believing in me.
“Representing England is going to be an incredible experience for me, and hopefully I can make my friends, family, and this football club proud.”
Hughes’ call-up – for the upcoming fixtures against Italy (November 16) and Germany (November 20) – came just an hour after Sam Tickle learned he’d been recalled to the England Under-21s squad for their European qualifiers against Serbia and Northern Ireland.
They are two of SIX Latics players selected by their countries this month.
Fellow Academy graduate Baba Adeeko has again been called up by the Republic of Ireland Under-21s for their European qualifiers against Norway and Italy.
On-loan Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison is again away with the Scotland Under-21s for their European qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.
Jordan Jones has been recalled to the Northern Ireland fold - alongside Josh Magennis - for their fixtures against Finland and Denmark.
And Thelo Aasgaard would have been on Norway Under-21 duty, but for an ankle problem that will probably keep him out until 2024.
Latics’ scheduled League One clash against Wycombe Wanders on Saturday, November 18 had already been called off due to international call-ups in the Chairboys’ ranks.
It’s the THIRD time Latics have been forced to postpone a Saturday home game for that reason