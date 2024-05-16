Charlie Wyke bids a fond farewell to Wigan Athletic with emotional message

Charlie Wyke says he leaves Latics with nothing but positive thoughts

Charlie Wyke has admitted Wigan Athletic will always hold 'a special place for me' after drawing a line under his three-year spell at the club.

The 31-year-old striker joined Latics from Sunderland in the summer of 2021, and won a League One winners' medal in his first season.

However, that was only part of the story, with the player suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session at Christopher Park in November 2021, which very nearly cost him his life – and made headlines around the world.

Only the swift actions of the manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin brought him around and, with the aid of a pacemaker, he was able to return to the field almost 12 months later.

Wyke started this season with a bang, scoring five times in his first five games to be named Sky Bet League One player of the month.

However, he was loaned out to Rotherham in January - and a reunion with Richardson - and his contract with Latics was not renewed.

Nevertheless, he says he leaves with nothing but positive thoughts for him and his family.

"The last three seasons have been a rollercoaster to say the least, but I am so proud to have played for this club.

"A special mention to everybody who helped me overcome the scariest and most difficult period of my life. Me and my family will always be grateful.

"I have made some special friends and had the privilege to work with great people from the day I arrived, and everybody at the club played their part in getting me back on the pitch.

"The support I received from staff, players and fans means the world to me and I will never forget what the club has done for me.

"The club holds a special place for me. Thank you. UTT (Up the Tics)."

In all, Wyke – who’d previously played for Bradford, Carlisle, Hartlepool, Wimbledon, Kettering and Middlesbrough – scored 15 times in 57 appearances for Latics.