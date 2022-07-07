Charlie Wyke delighted with Wigan Athletic comeback

The 29-year-old made a very welcome appearance in Latics' opening pre-season hit-out at Bamber Bridge in midweek.

It was his first outing since collapsing at Christopher Park last November, which appeared to put a massive question mark against his career.

Charlie Wyke in action at Bamber Bridge

After a meticulous programme of rest, recuperation and rehabilitation - plus the fitting of an implantable defibrillator to provide protection - Wyke is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Christian Eriksen and continue his career.

And after coming through his first proper run-out unscathed, the big man is aiming to pick up where he left off in the Latics fold.

“What a feeling to be back on a football pitch," he posted on social media. "I never thought I would get the chance to play again.

"It’s been incredibly tough but to be back out there with the lads after eight months is an amazing feeling!

"Still a way to go yet but another step in the right direction and looking forward to getting fitter and stronger over the next few weeks ready for the start of the season.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far and thank you for all the messages they really mean a lot.”

Latics are back in action next Tuesday when they host a Liverpool XI at the DW Stadium.