Charlie Wyke returns as Wigan Athletic open pre-season in style

As expected, Leam Richardson fielded a different XI in each half, with goals from Callum Lang (2) and Tom Pearce giving them a comfortable interval advantage.

Second-half efforts followed from Josh Magennis and Scott Smith, with the home side pulling one back in the closing stages.

Charlie Wyke in action at Bamber Bridge

But the sight of Wyke back in the Latics No.9 shirt - eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session at Christopher Park - made the evening an unqualified success.

The travelling Wiganers were also treated to the sight of former favourite David Perkins, who was playing for Bamber Bridge as a trialist.

Latics: Jones; Darikwa, Carragher, Whatmough, Pearce; Naylor, Power; Aasgaard, Sze, Lang; Wyke.