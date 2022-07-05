Charlie Wyke returns as Wigan Athletic open pre-season in style

Charlie Wyke made his long-awaited return as Wigan Athletic kicked off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 5-1 victory at non-league Bamber Bridge.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:08 pm

As expected, Leam Richardson fielded a different XI in each half, with goals from Callum Lang (2) and Tom Pearce giving them a comfortable interval advantage.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Athletic ranked second in 'most investible club' report.

Second-half efforts followed from Josh Magennis and Scott Smith, with the home side pulling one back in the closing stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Charlie Wyke in action at Bamber Bridge

But the sight of Wyke back in the Latics No.9 shirt - eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session at Christopher Park - made the evening an unqualified success.

The travelling Wiganers were also treated to the sight of former favourite David Perkins, who was playing for Bamber Bridge as a trialist.

Latics: Jones; Darikwa, Carragher, Whatmough, Pearce; Naylor, Power; Aasgaard, Sze, Lang; Wyke.

Subs: Amos, Tickle, Robinson, Kerr, Hughes, Smith, Cousins, Shinnie, McGrath, McClean, Magennis, Humphrys, Brennan.

Charlie WykeScott SmithCallum LangJosh Magennis