Charlie Wyke reveals timeline for Wigan Athletic return

The 29-year-old hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest during training in the build-up to Latics’ League One match at Cambridge United at the end of November.

After an initial medical procedure, and a period of convalescence, he's been back on the grass at Christopher Park in recent weeks as he continues his recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Wyke at Christopher Park

And while he remains determined to make it back onto the field, that won't be for some time yet.

"First and foremost, I would like to reiterate my appreciation for all the messages of support I have received over the past three months, they’ve really helped me and my family through what has been a challenging time," he wrote in a statement circulated on the club's social media channels.

“I am in a good place both mentally and physically and I’m really positive about what the future holds.

"I feel now is the right time to provide an update to Wigan Athletic supporters and those of other clubs who have wished me well, as I continue my recovery.

“As part of my testing, I have been back training with the lads in recent weeks while being monitored by the club’s medical staff and an independent cardiologist, Dr Rob Cooper.

"I’ve felt really good and have rebuilt a lot of my physical strength, which has been reassuring.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will undergo a planned medical procedure which requires a period of rest before I can restart training towards full fitness again.

"This does effectively rule out a return to playing this season, though it keeps me on target to hit my goal of being fully fit to start pre-season with the squad.

“Like everyone, I was delighted and inspired to see Christian Eriksen return to play for Brentford in the Premier League this weekend, eight months on from his collapse at the Euros.