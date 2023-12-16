Charlie Wyke 'staking a claim again' says Latics boss as subs impress despite defeat

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney welcomes the squad competition following the impacts of substitutes Charlie Wyke and Chris Sze in the 3-2 defeat to Port Vale.

Although not enough to claim any points at Vale Park, the pair were involved in the fightback that saw Latics level the scores 2-2 in the second half, having been dominated in the opening period and finding themselves 2-0 down.

However Ethan Chislett completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes that saw the hosts claim the three Sky Bet League One points on offer, ending Wigan’s impressive nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sze pulled one back with his first-ever goal in the EFL on the hour mark with his first touch, while Wyke, introduced at half-time, scored the second on 77 minutes with fellow substitute Callum McManaman providing the assist with a pinpoint cross from the right.

“Chris [Sze] has been threatening that. He’s really now pushing to play in this team,” Maloney said.

“I was really pleased with the impact of the players that came on, and the impact of the players that had stayed on the pitch.

“The mentality was completely different, we went toe-to-toe with Port Vale.”

Maloney continued to praise the patience of 31-year-old Wyke, who has struggled to cement a starting spot in recent weeks.

“Charlie Wyke had a hip injury, and just before that he was starting to look back to the levels that he’s been at,” he said.

“I’m really pleased for him. He’s been patient and it’s not been easy.

“He was our main nine for six, seven weeks and I want a squad that is competitive.

“He came on and is staking a claim again.

“He was our best player for the first five or six weeks, and then Stephen Humphrys came in with incredible form and now Charlie is trying to kick on again.

“It will be the same for Josh Stones, Josh Magennis and Chris Sze. We need that competition, because if we don’t and if things get complacent, players get complacent, staff, everyone, then we get first halves like we saw today.