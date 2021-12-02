Charlie Wyke: Wigan Athletic manager and club doctor saved my life

Charlie Wyke

And he's revealed the swift action of his manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin literally saved his life, stabilising his condition at Christopher Park before he was taken to Wigan Infirmary and then the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

Wyke underwent testing and monitoring with Dr. Rob Cooper, consultant cardiologist, and the club’s medical staff over the past 10 days, culminating in a medical procedure that has allowed him to safely leave hospital.

The procedure, which is reversible, saw the fitting of an implantable defibrillator to provide protection to the player on his road to recovery.

And he's released a statement to let fans know exactly what happened - and the incredible role played by his manager and club doctor in him still being alive.

“First and foremost, I just want to stress my sincere appreciation to the club’s medical staff and the NHS staff who have cared for me after I was taken into hospital last week," he said.

"In particular, I would like to mention Dr Rob Cooper from the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for everything he has done for me over the last week or so.

“I feel it’s important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer (Leam Richardson) and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

“As you are aware, I collapsed during training on Monday. I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the Doc that saved my life.

"I will be forever grateful that due to their actions – and those of my team-mates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience."

Wyke also underlined the importance of clubs up and down the country getting involved with teaching lifesaving techniques including CPR.

“Thankfully, just a few weeks ago, the training ground staff had received CPR training, which has clearly proven to be life-saving with the way in which the gaffer reacted to my collapse and initiated the CPR on the training pitch," he said.

"I think that sends out a message of just how important it is that coaches and staff have that training.

“The support from my team-mates over the last few days has been incredible; the gesture to celebrate with my shirt at Plymouth just goes to show what a top group of lads we have here at Wigan.

"I’ve heard the fans singing my name when I’ve been watching the games from hospital too, which has been amazing to hear – I’m really thankful for that support.

“I have received thousands of messages from supporters of all of the clubs I have played for, the wider football community and beyond, and the well-wishes have meant the world to me and my family.

"It was a real boost for me to see the photo of my former team-mates at Sunderland wishing me well - a class touch from a great set of lads.

“I’m looking forward to going home to my son, partner and friends and family for the next few days.

“I can’t wait to get back to the training ground next week to see the lads, where I will start some light training that begins the process of hopefully being able to get back to full training with the team next year.

“Thank you for all of the support. Charlie”.