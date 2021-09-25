Cheltenham manager reacts to Wigan Athletic's 2-0 victory at the DW

Callum Lang celebrates opening the scoring

Cheltenham were never at the races at the DW, and were up against it when Callum Lang opened the scoring inside eight minutes.

Somehow they managed to avoid further punishment in the first half despite one-way traffic.

But the game was put beyond them within a minute of the restart when Charlie Wyke scored his third goal in two matches - and his first for Wigan at the DW.

And Duff admits his side probably got away with one, having 'hardly laid a glove on' Leam Richardson's men.

"I think we got beaten by a better team, which is going to happen this year," acknowledged Duff.

"They showed exactly why they're top of the league, we hardly laid a glove on them.

"But we conceded two very, very poor goals - and that's the real frustration.

"The first goal, it's not even good play from them.

"It's one whack down the pitch, we've completely missed a header, and the lad is in on goal.

"We tweaked it at half-time with a tactical change, and then they scored a goal straight away that's exactly the same.

"I wasn't even in my seat when it went in, I was still walking behind the goal!

"Obviously, their goal this season is different to ours, but we need to be able to turn up and be better than we were today.

"We looked a little bit like we weren't sure if we were good enough to be here.

"And ultimately, on the day, that's how it proved.

"There's no doom and gloom about being beaten by a better team.

"With respect, I'd still rather be coming to places like Wigan than Barrow and Hartlepool.

"We've worked very hard to get here, we just need to enjoy the challenge a bit more."