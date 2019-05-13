Christian Walton open to extending Wigan Athletic stay

It’s been difficult for Christian Walton to say farewell to Wigan Athletic – because of the amount of people asking if he’s staying.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has just completed his second successive season-long loan from Premier League Brighton.

And having renewed the initial agreement last summer, it wouldn’t be a major shock to see him remain at the DW Stadium for a third year to continue his development.

“That’s the question I’ve been getting from everyone!” he laughed.

“It’s just a case of seeing over the summer what happens at Brighton first of all.

“I’m due to report back there for pre-season and we’ll take it from there.”

Brighton recently secured their top-flight status for a third season, so may feel another year playing regular football in the second tier is the best course of action.

And having enjoyed two successful seasons with Latics – winning promotion to the Championship last term and then securing their status this season – he says he wouldn’t have a problem staying longer.

“Yeah of course, having been here here for two years I’m settled at the club,” added Walton. “I feel at home, it feels like I’ve been here for years!”