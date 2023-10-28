Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appointment was confirmed on Saturday afternoon prior to Latics' League One visit of Shrewsbury Town.

It was also announced that the Supporters Club has become an official Supporters Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberto Martinez applauds the Wigan Athletic fans at the DW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martinez said: "I am honoured to have been asked to become the Honourary President of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club.

"Wigan will always have a special place in my heart, where I made so many friends and fantastic memories.

"The Supporters Club have played a vital part in the survival of Wigan Athletic in recent years and it is my pleasure to be able to work with them as we look forward to the next chapter."

Martinez made 229 appearances for Latics during his six-year stay at the club between 1995-2001.