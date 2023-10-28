Club icon named Honourary President of Wigan Athletic Supporters Club
The appointment was confirmed on Saturday afternoon prior to Latics' League One visit of Shrewsbury Town.
It was also announced that the Supporters Club has become an official Supporters Trust.
Martinez said: "I am honoured to have been asked to become the Honourary President of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club.
"Wigan will always have a special place in my heart, where I made so many friends and fantastic memories.
"The Supporters Club have played a vital part in the survival of Wigan Athletic in recent years and it is my pleasure to be able to work with them as we look forward to the next chapter."
Martinez made 229 appearances for Latics during his six-year stay at the club between 1995-2001.
He returned to the club as manager in 2009, and won the FA Cup during his four-year spell at the helm.